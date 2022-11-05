Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam dance their hearts out in new ad ahead of OMG 2, fans say 'no logic but its fun'. Watch

Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam have been cast together for the first time in the upcoming film Oh My God 2. Days before its release, the two have united for a commercial for a clothing brand. It shows the two of them dancing their hearts out in a house. Also read: Akshay Kumar to play Shivaji in Marathi debut, director Mahesh Manjrekar calls him 'perfect for the role'

Sharing the commercial on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Thand ko halke mein liya kya? Bata rahe hain bhari padega (did you take winters lightly? I am telling you it will cost you heavily).” He later added, “Sardi ke maje loot lo nahi to lut jaoge (enjoy winters else it will cost you heavily).”

The commercial shows Yami and Akshay as a couple sleeping in their bedroom. Suddenly, Yami hears some noise and wakes Akshay up. The two decide to scare off thieves by opening all windows and playing loud music. While they enjoy themselves dancing their hearts out in thermal wear, the thieves freeze in cold and are sent to jail by them with the thermal wear as a gift.

A fan commented, “Is type ke advertisement dekh kar bohut maja aata hai, logic hota nahi fir bhi maja aata hai (I love watching such advertisements, there is no logic but it is still fun).” Another asked, “Tell me one thing ye log toh bahar se hi aye the ghar mai utna thanda kaise lagega (The thieves came from outside then how can they freeze in the house after opening windows).” One more said, “Wah kya ad hai (wow, what an ad)."

In June, Yami opened up about working with Akshay on OMG 2, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi. She told Bollywood Hungama, “He is a very good producer also, and someone who is very passionate about this film. When I was given the narration I could feel that he really wants to make it with the right team. Of course, whatever chance I got to work with Pankaj Tripathi ji also, such a fantastic actor. With the new writing, there is another perspective which is very relevant, talked about, yet not talked about. So that will be interesting to see.”

