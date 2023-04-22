Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alaya F says Suhana Khan ‘totally deserved’ to be Maybelline brand ambassador: ‘Lineage should not be treated lightly’

Alaya F says Suhana Khan ‘totally deserved’ to be Maybelline brand ambassador: ‘Lineage should not be treated lightly’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 22, 2023 06:14 PM IST

Alaya F has defended Suhana Khan who got trolled after she was announced as the brand ambassador for beauty brand Maybelline.

When Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was announced as the brand ambassador for beauty brand Maybelline, many questioned the decision. A few even took to social media to troll her, saying that she got the deal only because her father is a superstar and some even asked what she had done in her career to deserve it. However, Alaya F believes Suhana ‘totally deserved’ to be the face of the brand.

Alaya F has called Suhana Khan deserving of the brand deal she got.
Alaya F has called Suhana Khan deserving of the brand deal she got.

In a new interview, Alaya said that the brand must have made the decision knowing full well what they were doing. They chose Suhana because she and her lineage brought something important to the table.

Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kanan, Alaya said, “People often forget it that at the end of the day, whether it's brands or films, it's a business and decisions are made with thought. Lineage is not something that should be discarded and treated lightly. Lineage takes a lot of effort to build. All you have to do is live upto it. So it happens to everyone. Specially when you come from a family that's just in the spotlight but I think you just have to do your best to live upto all the wonderful opportunities and make the most of it.”

She added, “No one does anything just like that. There is obviously thought and value that was brought on by her being a part of it. So in whatever way, it was totally deserved. You can't blame someone for the opportunities that they get, you just have to hope that they make the most of it.”

Suhana's debut project is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies and will be released on OTT giant Netflix later this year. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film will also mark the debut of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter, Khushi Kapoor.

Alaya was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. Her next release is horror film U-Turn.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alaya f suhana khan
alaya f suhana khan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out