Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are 'fire on-screen and loving human beings', says Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy

Fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been patiently waiting for their first film together, Brahmastra. And their co-star Mouni Roy has hinted that it will be worth the wait.

Brahmastra has been delayed multiple times -- the crew began filming back in 2018. After a few date changes, Brahmastra was scheduled to release in December 2020. However, the pandemic delayed the release. A new release date is yet to be announced.

Mouni, in an interview with BollywoodLife, didn't reveal a possible release date but showered the leading pair with praise. "Both of them are fire on-screen and loving human beings so I consider myself to be very lucky to be a part of the film. Amitabh Bachchan sir, Nagarjuna sir and Shah Rukh Khan sir are a part of the film so it can't get bigger than the cast that Brahmastra has," she said. Shah Rukh has a cameo as a scientist in the movie.

"We have all waited for a very long time and it is just few more days, months I guess. It's a film that will be best enjoyed as a theatre release so I sure that Ayan Mukerji and Karan sir and the entire team is waiting for the right time to kind of release it," she added. The actor also revealed she is playing an out-and-out antagonist in the movie. "I am an outright evil person in the film," she said.

Earlier this month, Alia shared two behind-the-scenes photos from set. In the pictures, director Ayan Mukherji, Ranbir and Alia posed with a statue of goddess Kali in the frame. She shared the pictures and wrote: "it’s a blessing to be on this journey.. & these magical boys just make everything (lit)." Ranbir recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

