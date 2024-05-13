Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor turn hosts on Mother's Day, celebrate 'precious moments with' Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan

Alia shares pic from Mother's Day celebrations

In the photo, the family sat on the balcony, which was decorated with lights. Alia sat between Soni and Neetu Kapoor, and Shaheen and Ranbir were seen sitting next to their mothers. All of them smiled for the camera. Neetu was seen holding a cute umbrella.

Mother's Day bash theme was white

The family wore white outfits--Alia was seen in a shirt dress while Ranbir opted for a sleeveless T-shirt and black pants. Neetu was seen in a white shirt and matching trousers. Soni Razdan and Shaheen, too, opted for white outfits. Sharing the picture, Alia worte, "Precious moments with my precious ones (white heart emoji) #happymothersday (sun, balloon and upside-down face emoji)."

Alia recently returned from Met Gala

Alia recently attended the 2024 Met Gala in New York, leaving her family awestruck with her look. Neetu took to her Instagram stories and re-shared Alia's Met Gala post with the caption, "You are fabulous." Soni posted a video of Alia's interview at the Met Gala on her Instagram stories. She captioned it, "My baby girl making everybody proud." Re-sharing Alia's latest post on her Insta stories, Soni wrote, "I can't stop swooning what to do." Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt commented on one of Alia's posts, "My fairy."

Alia's upcoming films

Alia will be seen in Jigra along with Vedang Raina. Helmed by Vasan Bala, Jigra will be co-produced by Alia and Karan Johar. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. She is also set to play the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.