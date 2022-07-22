Alia Bhatt calls release of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera ‘Kapoor Day’, shares pic in customised tee

Alia Bhatt has dedicated a post to husband Ranbir Kapoor whose film Shamshera released in theatres on Friday. The Karan Malhotra film marks Ranbir's return to the silver screen after four years. Promoting it on her Instagram page, Alia shared a picture of herself in a tee with ‘Kapoor’ embroidered on it in Hindi. Also read: Pregnant Alia Bhatt spotted outside Bandra home in black. See pic

Alia shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it, “It’s Kapoor Day! Shamshera in theatres NOW!!!! Go watch.” She is seen without makeup, in a blue tee with the embroidery in orange, paired with a brown hoodie.

Alia Bhatt shared a picture of herself on Instagram.

Alia's picture received more than one lakh ‘likes’ in less than ten minutes. Her mom Soni Razdan commented on her post, "What a dhamakedaar film. Don’t miss it."

Shamshera is directed by Karan Malhotra and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. It is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh (Sanjay). The story follows a man (Ranbir) transformed from a slave to a leader, and who fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. Ranbir has a dual role in the film, of Shamshera and of his son Balli.

On playing both father and son in Shamshera, Ranbir had said on RJ Stutee's chat show Aur Batao, “While doing the film, it was extremely hard. On many days, I would just sit on a chair, looking at myself in the mirror, I had given up and say ‘I can’t do it’. I would talk to Alia about it, and say, ‘don’t talk to me, I am empty.’”

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April and are currently expecting their first child. Alia announced her pregnancy on Instagram last month. She recently flew back home after wrapping up the shoot of her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. Since then, she has been wrapping up work on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON