Pregnant Alia Bhatt spotted outside Bandra home in black. See pic

Alia Bhatt is back from the shoot of her Hollywood film Heart of Stone in Europe and is completing rest of her work commitments in Mumbai. The actor, who recently shot a few scenes for her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, was spotted outside her home on Thursday. She is pregnant with her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor and was seen in a loose black kurta and blue denims. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor addresses rumours of Alia Bhatt expecting twins

A paparazzi account on Instagram shared a picture of Alia from her outing. She was seen scrolling through her phone as she walked out of her home in a no makeup look.

Alia had announced her pregnancy last month by sharing a picture from an ultrasound session with Ranbir on Instagram. “Our baby ….. coming soon,” she had written with the picture, along with a picture of a lion, lioness and a cub.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about how he and Alia are prepping for the arrival of their baby. He told RJ Stutee on her chat show Aur Batao for Hindustan Times, “Right now, I am just dreaming with my wife, taking each day as it comes. Like every budding parent, you read your stories, we have started to build the nursery, so doing all the fun things. But the anticipation, the excitement, the nervousness and the anxiety for such a thing doesn’t compare to anything. It’s beyond compare, so taking a day at a time.”

Alia recently unveiled the trailer of her debut production Darlings as well. It stars Alia and Shefali Shah as a quirky mother-daughter duo and also has Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in prominent roles. It will release on Netflix on August 5. Alia and Ranbir are also looking forward to the release of their much-awaited film, Brahmastra. It is first in a trilogy and will release in theatres on September 9.

