Alia Bhatt calls Shraddha Kapoor ‘sweetest jhoothi’, gives shoutout to Ranbir Kapoor with new picture

Alia Bhatt has given a shout out to Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor for the decent box office performance of their film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. She shared a picture of herself in a t-shirt with the film's title printed on it along with a message for Ranbir and Shraddha. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has collected ₹53 crore in four days of its release. Also read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office

Sharing her picture, Alia wrote, “Such a LUV-LY time at movies with possibly the sweetest jhoothi and the cutest makkaar (heart struck emojis) @luv_films @shraddhakapoor. Congratulations you guys,” along with hearts and starry eyes emojis.

Alia Bhatt has dedicated a post to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Many called Alia “cute” in the comments section. A comment read: “And the appreciation by our prettiest Rani.” A fan also wrote, “And you’re the best wifey ever!” Another called her, “Supportive wifey.”

Ahead of the film's release, Ranbir Kapoor promoted the film throughout the country while Shraddha promoted the film separately. At one of the events, Ranbir was asked if Alia had asked him to not promote the film with Shraddha. The actor replied while laughing, "Wo kyun mana karegi? Aap aise hi afwah uda rahe hai. Aisa kisi ne nahi bola hai, aap controversy create kar rahe ho. Aaj kal mere life mein koi controversy nahi hai (Why will she stop me? (You are spreading rumours, Alia has not made any such statement, you are trying to create a controversy. There is no controversy in my life at present)."

Directed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar released on Holi with an opening collection of over ₹15 crore. It slowed down during the week but showed significant improvement on Saturday with collections of ₹16.6 crore. It is a twisted romantic comedy with several dance numbers.

Alia recently returned to Mumbai ahead of Holi. She was in Kashmir for the shooting of her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Her daughter Raha, mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt have also accompanied her. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It is set to release in July this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON