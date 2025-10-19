Golden Alia Bhatt celebrates Dhanteras with sasu ma Neetu Kapoor, poses with Kareena Kapoor and Karisma

Actor Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight with her shimmery appearance as she celebrated Dhanteras with the Kapoor family. Her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor shared a glimpse of the festivities on Instagram, featuring Alia stunning in a golden saree. Neetu Kapoor shared the special picture featuring Alia Bhatt from Dhanteras celebrations.

The actor was seen posing alongside her sisters-in-law Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, along with other family members.

Neetu shares pic from Dhanteras festivities

On Sunday, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to give fans a peek into the Dhanteras celebrations, sharing a sweet snapshot of all the Kapoor ladies together.

The picture captures Alia beaming warmly alongside her sisters-in-law, Kareena and Karisma, along with other family members, including Alekha Advani. Sharing the image, Neetu added several heart emojis and flower emoji.

The picture captures a beautiful moment from Dhanteras celebration. Neetu is seen standing in the middle in a rich, deep blue ethnic ensemble with gold detailing. To her left is her daughter-in-law Alia, looking radiant in a shimmering gold saree with intricate embroidery, paired with heavy jewelry. On the far left is Kareena, dressed in a light blue and gold lehenga set. Further to the right of Neetu is Karisma, wearing a striking black and white outfit with gold accents.

Neetu's Insta Story.

Fans were in love with the glimpse, and wrote, “Alia bhatt and Netu mam (heart emojis).” “Alia looking so beautiful,” another shared.

Earlier in the day, Soha Ali Khan shared snapshots from the Dhanteras celebration which seemed to be a family affair at their house. The first photo showed Saif, Kareena Kapoor, Soha and Kunal posing inside their home. They were joined by Amrita Arora.

Sharing the pictures, Soha captioned the post, "Last night had some solid gold energy (sparkles emoji) #happydhanteras!!" She added Gabbar's song Roshni Hi Roshni Hai as the background music. Reacting to the post, Amrita posted red heart emojis.

More about Alia

Alia dated Ranbir Kapoor for several years and got married in April 2022. Raha, their first child, was born in November of the same year. Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023.

It is believed that Alia and Ranbir will be moving to their bungalow’s in Bandra. The bungalow was under construction for a few years now. The mansion is named Krishna Raj after Ranbir’s grandmother, which is the reason it holds a lot of emotional significance to the Kapoor family. Now, it is ready to move in.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Fans will also see Alia in her upcoming movie, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is scheduled for release on December 25.