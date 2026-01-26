Alia Bhatt flaunts daughter Raha’s cute handmade Tricolour on Republic Day. See pic
Alia Bhatt shared her daughter Raha's artistic talent on social media, showcasing a flag she made for Republic Day.
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse into her daughter Raha’s Republic Day celebration while also extending wishes to her fans. The actor flaunted her daughter’s artistic side, and fans couldn’t get enough of the little one’s adorable artwork.
Alia Bhatt shows Raha's cute artwork
On Monday, Alia took to Instagram Stories to share an Indian flag made by her daughter, Raha. The flag featured butterflies at the top in saffron, flowers in the middle and diamond-shaped patterns at the bottom. Alia extended Republic Day wishes to her fans while holding the cute little flag made by her daughter.
The picture quickly surfaced on the internet, with many praising Raha’s drawing skills. One of the comments read, “It’s so damn adorable.” Another wrote, “Finally, a realistic drawing by a kid.” A third comment said, “How lovely, reminds me of my school days,” while another read, “Such cute art.” One fan also commented, “Looks like chotu RK likes painting. Cutie.”
Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2022. The same year, the couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, into the world. They revealed their daughter’s face when she turned one, leaving everyone in awe of her cuteness. While some believed she looked like a mini version of Alia, others felt she bore a resemblance to her late grandfather, Rishi Kapoor.
Alia often shares glimpses of Raha’s adorable moments with her and her father, Ranbir Kapoor, on social media. However, the couple has now refrained from showing their daughter’s face to the media.
Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movies
Alia is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Alpha. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film marks another instalment in YRF’s Spy Universe and also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in key roles. The film was originally slated for an April release but has been postponed to avoid a clash with Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan. It is now scheduled to release in 2026. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the pipeline, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.
