Alia Bhatt flaunts daughter Raha’s cute handmade Tricolour on Republic Day. See pic

On Monday, Alia took to Instagram Stories to share an Indian flag made by her daughter, Raha. The flag featured butterflies at the top in saffron, flowers in the middle and diamond-shaped patterns at the bottom. Alia extended Republic Day wishes to her fans while holding the cute little flag made by her daughter.

The picture quickly surfaced on the internet, with many praising Raha’s drawing skills. One of the comments read, “It’s so damn adorable.” Another wrote, “Finally, a realistic drawing by a kid.” A third comment said, “How lovely, reminds me of my school days,” while another read, “Such cute art.” One fan also commented, “Looks like chotu RK likes painting. Cutie.”

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2022. The same year, the couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, into the world. They revealed their daughter’s face when she turned one, leaving everyone in awe of her cuteness. While some believed she looked like a mini version of Alia, others felt she bore a resemblance to her late grandfather, Rishi Kapoor.

Alia often shares glimpses of Raha’s adorable moments with her and her father, Ranbir Kapoor, on social media. However, the couple has now refrained from showing their daughter’s face to the media.