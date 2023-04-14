Alia Bhatt hugs Ranbir Kapoor as they get spotted overseeing new home in Mumbai on wedding anniversary

Actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were out and about in Mumbai on their first wedding anniversary. On Friday, they marked one year of their marriage. They were spotted outside their under-construction house and happily posed for pictures. Also read: Alia Bhatt shares unseen, romantic pictures with Ranbir Kapoor on 1st anniversary Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai. (Photo: Manav Manglani)(Manav Manglani)

In visuals from paparazzi, Alia was seen blushing while Ranbir Kapoor held her close for pictures. She gave him a side hug as they struck an adorable pose. While Ranbir came in his off-duty look, Alia sported a no-makeup look in a white top and black pants.

Earlier in the day, Alia had shared a special post to mark her and Ranbir's first wedding anniversary. She posted some unseen pictures of them together and shared them on Instagram. While the first picture was from their haldi ceremony, the second was clicked during Ranbir's proposal in Africa and the third was a black and white picture of them from a party.

Sharing them all, Alia wrote in the caption, “happy day”. Soon after her post went live, Mouni Roy, Rahul Vaidya and many others wished the couple on their first wedding anniversary. Karan Johar showered the post with heart emoticons. Neha Dhupia simply wrote in the comments section, “Alia, Ranbir, Raha.”

Alia and Ranbir got married in an intimate wedding, attended by only close friends and family. They welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Raha in November last year. Reportedly the family would move into the new house which is in Bandra. However, as the construction is still underway, Ranbir, Alia and Raha continue to live at his home Vastu, where they got married.

Alia and Ranbir were last seen in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022). It was directed by Ayan Mukerji. While Ranbir will be next seen in Animal, Alia has Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani lined up for release this year. It reunites her with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. Also starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, the film will release in July. She will also be making her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, which is set to be released on Netflix in August.

