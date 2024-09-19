Alia Bhatt on life after Raha: Haven’t had a therapy session in two months

Actor Alia Bhatt has been quite open about her relationship with her daughter Raha. Now, in an interview with Allure magazine, she shared a glimpse into her life as a mom, sharing that since welcoming her daughter Raha, her personal time has taken a backseat, admitting she hasn't had a moment to herself. Also read: Alia Bhatt talks about her future: Children's books, bringing up Raha and defining her legacy Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Jigra. (Instagram)

On being a mom

Calling Raha as “naughty and chatty”, Alia said that her daughter is a really bright baby, adding that she often has moments of shyness. After becoming a mother, Alia confessed that the real challenge has been to manage acting with motherhood.

“How do I ping-pong between the two and do them well, but also find a way to carve out time for myself, which I’m not able to do. I’ll be very candid right now—there’s no such thing as me time. I’ve not even been able to get a therapy session for the last two months,” said Alia, adding that she has no hesitation in admitting that becoming a mother has changed her.

In the candid interview, Alia also shed light on the nuances of parenting, emphasising that it's about being present for your children, not controlling their lives.

As a mother, Alia admitted to experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions, saying, "Your soul is sort of fulfilled, but you are also always full of fear and nerves because of just wanting to do it right and wanting to do it well."

She drew wisdom from her parents' advice, Alia noted, "Children come through you. They’re yours, you are a catalyst, you are a source for their life, but their life is not yours. Their life is theirs, and you just need to give them the tools to deal with their life.”

On the work front

The actor will next be seen in intense Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film, led by Alia Bhatt, will narrate an emotional brother-sister story, with its share of action and intense sequences. The film is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him. It also stars Vedang Raina. On June 13, the makers announced the release date of the film. Earlier, it was supposed to be released on September 27 but now audiences can watch it in cinema halls from October 11.