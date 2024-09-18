Alia Bhatt reacts as Kapil Sharma teases her about 'girl who was in Ranbir Kapoor's life before her'. Watch

Alia on becoming friends with Ranbir

The promo started with host Kapil Sharma asking Karan what does he see in Alia? ‘A friend, a daughter or a phoopi (aunt)?’ To which Karan said in Hindi before he kissed Alia's forehead, "For me, she is my first daughter." The filmmaker is a single parent to twins Yash and Roohi.

The filmmaker also said, "I have helped many people progress their relationships. However, I am single." Alia was then heard saying, "I want to share one thing about Karan – he has a strong sixth sense. When Ranbir Kapoor and I became friends..." Karan laughed and cut her in to say, "As if you became friends..."

Karan then went on to narrate how he was a part of two 'mommies group', and every morning, they all share 'good morning ladies' messages, and he had to remind them that he was also part of their groups.

What did Kapil tell Alia about Ranbir?

Towards the end of the promo, Kapil looked serious as he told Alia, "I want to tell you something today. There was girl in Ranbir's life. Should I call her here right now?" Alia responded with, "You are going to call her on this show?" Alia burst out laughing on seeing Sunil Grover walk towards her while he was dressed as Dafli in a saree.

Alia and Ranbir married in April 2022 after dating for some years. They have a daughter named Raha, who was born in November 2022.

Alia's next film, Jigra, will be released on October 11, 2024. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film highlights a sibling bond between Alia and her brother, played by Vedang, who made his acting debut with last year's Netflix film, The Archies.