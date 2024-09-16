Alia Bhatt Kapoor: Actor officially changed her name after wedding with Ranbir? Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show promo

Ranbir Kapoor and mom-actor Neetu Kapoor were also part of the edited promo that was shared by Netflix on Instagram with the caption, "Bhatt-er pick your sides for this face-off..." Alia will be seen promoting her upcoming movie Jigra, while Ranbir and Neetu had come on the show earlier this year.

What exactly happened

In a humorous interaction with Sunil Grover, who was dressed as his character Dafli, the topic of Alia’s name came up. Sunil, in his typical quirky fashion, addressed her as 'Alia Bhatt', after which Alia corrected him, saying, "It’s Alia Bhatt Kapoor."

Watch their video:

Fans wonder if Alia is joking

Many took to the comments section of the new promo and wondered if Alia was joking in a light-hearted moment or has she really joined the ranks of other Bollywood actors, who changed their names after marriage.

While Aishwarya Rai became Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra took on the surname Jonas and used Priyanka Chopra Jonas on social media after marrying singer Nick Jonas. Kareena Kapoor also changed her name to Kareena Kapoor Khan after her marriage to Saif Ali Khan.

An Alia Bhatt fan commented on The Great Indian Kapil Show promo, hinting the actor was only joking, "Awesome acting..." Another said, "The moment we all were waiting for..." A fan also asked, "Whyyyyyyyyyyy?" A comment also read, “If you remove both last names, who are you?”

Apart from Jigra co-starring Vedang Raina, Alia has several projects lined up. She will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal. Alia is also set to appear in Alpha as a spy alongside Sharvari Wagh.