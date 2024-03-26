The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ranbir Kapoor admits he gifted mom Neetu Kapoor's jewellery to his girlfriends. Watch

Kapil Sharma is known for inviting celebrity guests in his standup comedy and talk shows. The comedian turned actor has been friends with many Bollywood actors ever since he shot to fame with his humourous one-liners and comic skits. In his upcoming series The Great Indian Kapil Show, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni came as guests. The trio made many candid revelations in the yet-to-be aired Netflix show. (Also read: The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show trailer: Sunil Grover teases ‘turbulence’ with the host. Watch) Ranbir Kapoor admits he gifted Riddhima's dresses and mom Neetu's jewellery to his girlfriends.

Ranbir Kapoor admits gifting mom's jewellery, sister's dresses to his girlfriends

In a recently released promo, Ranbir, Neetu and Riddhima are seen in a fun-mode with the rest of the team which includes Kapil, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek. As Ranbir cuts the ribbon of the first episode along with his mother and sister, everyone dances before starting the conversation. When Kapil points out whether the Animal actor gifted Riddhima's dress to his girlfriend, he reacted by admitting that he even gifted his mother's jewellery. Riddhima adds, “Our generation has had the most fun.”

Sunil Grover cracks up as Gutthi in The Great Indian Kapil Show

Sunil, who is back as Gutthi reminded Neetu how she gifted her bangles in one of the previous shows as a symbol of acceptance given to daughter-in-law. Gutthi offered to return the bangles and gave her mobile phone to Neetu. When Kapil interrupted, the former revealed about selling the bangles to buy a smartphone.

Ginni Chatrath takes a dig at Kapil Sharma on his new show

In one of the funny scenes Kapil and Ginni Chatrath enaged in a cute banter. When Ranbir tells Kapil he wants to bring Raha to his show, Kapil said he looked after the elder child as Ginni was pregnant with their second baby. The latter asked, “Who is responsible for it.” An embarrassed Kapil said, “Take the mic away from her.”

The Great Indian Kapil Show premiers on Netflix from March 30, 2024 at 9 pm onwards.

