Raha's cute interaction with dadi Neetu Kapoor caught on camera in adorable airport video with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Raha gets excited seeing Neetu Kapoor at airport

The Kapoor fam-jam at the airport was captured by the paparazzi – from Raha seemingly waving at photographers to Raha smiling away at spotting her dadi (grandmother) Neetu Kapoor coming towards her as she waited in mom Alia's arms. Neetu was seen greeting Ranbir and Alia with kisses as they waited to enter the airport gate after getting their tickets checked by security.

Check out their video:

'Raha looks so much like her mom Alia'

Raha's adorable presence at the airport left fans in awe. Responding to her latest appearance, a fan commented on a video shared by a paparazzo, "She's actually really cute ." Another said, "Her sleepy eyes (heart eyes emoji).'

A comment also read, "Soooooooo cuteeeeeee." A fan also said about little Raha, "Now she is slowly growing... looks so much like her mom Alia." Another said in Hindi, "She is so happy to see her grandmother."

Raha's Ganesh Chaturthi pics

A day ago, Raha's traditional Indian look at the Kapoor family's Ganesh Chaturthi get-together caught attention. Actor Karisma Kapoor shared pictures from the Kapoors' Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Instagram on Sunday.

The photos showed Ranbir with daughter Raha, Kareena Kapoor with her sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan, Karisma and Kareena's parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, Kunal Kapoor, Reema Jain, Armaan Jain, his wife Anissa Malhotra and son, Aadar Jain and fiancé Alekha Advani.

Raha was seen seated on Ranbir's lap in a photo. In the click, Ranbir can seen looking at his daughter adorably while Raha looks at the camera. Raha looked adorable in a green ethnic look.

Raha was born in November 2022. During Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised fans by making their first public appearance with their little one. Ever since, the star kid has been spotted out and about Mumbai with her parents, and also at events such as the Ambani wedding.