Ranbir Kapoor performs aarti, does Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai with mom Neetu Kapoor. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor was seen taking part in Ganpati Visarjan. The custom which was passed on to late actor Rishi Kapoor is now carried on by Ranbir. The actor along with his mother Neetu Kapoor was seen performing the rituals on Wednesday, September 11. Rambir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor took part in Ganpati Visarjan ceremony.

Ranbir Kapoor performs Ganpati Visarjan

Ranbir was seen lifting the idol of Lord Ganesha before it was taken for the visarjan (A Sanskrit term that symbolises farewell referring to the ritual of immersing an idol or deity into a body of water, marking the end of a festival or religious ceremony in Hindu tradition), while Neetu was seen instructing the staff. The mother-son duo is then shown praying with folded hands as the idol is immersed for visarjan. A fan commented, “Very very beautiful.” Other users dropped heart emojis. A user also wrote, “Where’s Alia? Why she is never present?”

Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios

The Ganpati Visarjan was started by Raj Kapoor at his RK Studios in 1952 along with his father Prithviraj Kapoor. The filmmaker-actor was known for celebrating all festivals in his studio along with his family and crew members. Apart from the Kapoor family, Salman Khan's family is also known for being secular as they celebrate all Indian festivals with their relatives and friends.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming projects

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. He will next feature in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana where he plays Lord Ram. The epic-drama is based on the ancient texts by sage Valmiki. Sai Pallavi has been cast opposite Ranbir to portray Goddess Sita. The movie also features Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and others in piuvotal characters. The actor is also expected to shoot for Sandeep's Animal Park later in 2025.