Ranbir Kapoor can never be a superstar like Amitabh Bachchan? Javed Akhtar has a ‘cheeky’ solution

Lyricist-scriptwriter Javed Akhtar has responded to a question on whether he thinks that Ranbir Kapoor will ever become a superstar like ‘angry hero’ Amitabh Bachchan because he was part of Animal. Speaking with Indian Express, Javed explained how and why people got tired of angry heroes. He also questioned who is ‘the contemporary man’. (Also Read | Javed Akhtar talks about how Amitabh Bachchan's ‘angry young man’ is different) Javed Akhtar spoke about Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Javed on Amitabh and ‘angry hero’

Javed said, “Who is the contemporary hero? People are bored and tired of the angry heroes. It happened because Amitabh Bachchan’s anger was based on deep hurt. You could see the pain in him while he’s angry. Then, they forgot about the hurt; there was only anger, which was crude. That is how the angry young man went out of the scene. Now, who is the contemporary man? How much he owes to the society, to peers, his family, or himself? Where do you draw the line to selfishness that after that you will be selfish? It’s not clear in this contemporary society. That's why you don’t have big characters. Because you don't have great characters you don't have great stars.”

Javed on if Ranbir can't be superstar like Amitabh

When asked if Javed is saying that Ranbir Kapoor will never be a star like Amitabh because he has done a film like Animal. He responded, “No, no, I may write a film for him (smiles at the audience).” A clip from the interview was shared on Reddit with the caption, "Javed Akhtar's cheeky response to why Ranbir Kapoor cannot be a superstar like Amitabh Bachchan."

Reddit reacts to Javed's comment

Reacting to it, a person said, "People went to watch Animal because of Vanga himself. The man is controversial but he has a following, people enjoy his work. That movie could have had any half-decent actor and it wouldn't have mattered. More people went to find out what was the deal with those masks in the fight scene than to watch Ranbir. No one ever said that they went to watch Ranbir specifically." A comment read, "Ranbir himself accepted that he is not a superstar in Nikhil Kamath show."

Amitabh's portrayal of angry hero

The films that gave Amitabh the tag of 'Angry Young Men' are Zanjeer (1973), Deewar (1975), Muqaddar ka Sikandar (1978), Trishul (1978), Don (1978), among others. He was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which released in theatres in June. Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD also stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani feature in the film.

About Animal

Animal (2023) is an action drama film co-written, directed and edited by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri. Animal released in December 2023. It was criticised for glorifying toxic masculinity and misogyny. The film grossed ₹917 crore globally.