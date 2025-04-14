Alia Bhatt posts the cutest pic with Ranbir Kapoor on their 3rd anniversary; calls him her home

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in a beautiful ceremony at their home in Mumbai. On their third wedding anniversary, Alia posted the sweetest pic with Ranbir on her Instagram, calling him her ‘home’. (Also Read: ‘Princess’ Raha clicks Alia Bhatt's adorable picture with her prince; fans call her ‘cutest tiny photographer’) Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt cuddle up on their 3rd anniversary.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor ring in 3rd wedding anniversary

Alia posted an adorable picture of her and Ranbir cuddling up on a beach. Ranbir looks directly into the camera as Alia rests on his torso, holding him close. Sharing the adorable picture, she wrote, “Home, always. #Happy3 (heart and hug emojis).” Zoya Akhtar commented under the picture, “Happy 3,” with heart emojis while Neetu Kapoor left evil eye and heart emojis. Soni Razdan wrote, “Awwww (sparkle heart emojis) Lovely Happy Anniversary forever.” Numerous fans commented with heart emojis, wishing the couple well.

Neet Kapoor and Soni Ranzan’s wishes for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir’s mom Neetu took to her Instagram stories on Monday to post a picture of Alia and Ranbir from their mehendi ceremony. Wishing them happiness, she wrote, “Happy anniv, my cutenesses (cherry blossom emoji). Wishing you both love happiness always (pink heart emojis).” Alia’s mom Soni also posted the couple’s wedding photo on her Instagram stories with heart stickers. She also wrote, “Happy anniversary, you two sweethearts. May your love grow ever deeper.”

For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir’s wedding was an intimate ceremony at their home. The couple dressed in ivory for the occasion and posting pictures afterwards, she wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favorite spot—the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.”

Alia also added, “With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.” The same year, she gave birth to their daughter Raha Kapoor.