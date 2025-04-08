Alia Bhatt burns her hand while baking, fans find Soni Razdan's reaction cute

Actor Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan are back with another video In My Mama's Kitchen series on YouTube. Things got a little too hot in the kitchen literally when Alia suffered a minor burn while making an apple crumble, and her mom Soni came to her rescue. Also read: Alia Bhatt's secret to sun-protected skin: Here's why Isdin sunscreen is her favourite + 8 options you can't miss In the video, Soni was asking Alia to put her hand under the water.

Alia Bhatt's kitchen mishap

On Monday, Alia shared the video on her YouTube channel titled “Burnt my hand for this one”. The video starts with Soni gathering the ingredients for their apple crumble recipe and starting prep work. But Alia is seen jumping in, asserting her desire to do the cooking herself. “Let me do it. This is about me learning how to cook," she says. Following which, Soni joked, “I thought this was about me cooking and you looking."

As they continued to bake the pie, Alia asked, “Who’s going to eat this? That’s the big question”. To which Soni shared, “I think we will send some to Shaheen. We’ll send some for Raha. And then you better get it out of my house because I don’t need to eat any more sweet stuff for this month. I think I am done with my quota”.

After taking the apple crumble out of the oven, Alia, on the insistence of her mother, takes a bite and declares it delicious. At that moment, she accidentally touched the hot tray, burning her hand. “Mumma,” Alia calls her mother. Soni is then seen asking Alia to put her hand under the water.

“That mumma when alia got hurt was pure bliss,” one fan wrote, with another adding, “Alia and her mother's bond is just so fun and admiring... Alia behaves like a little child in front of her so cute”.

“I love this mother-daughter duo,” shared one, with one social media user writing, “Aliaaaa you look like a cute baby always with your mom. Need more cooking vlogs with your mom. the bond you share with your mom is such fun to watch”.

“Fav mother daughter duo ..And in future Raha is also going to join them,” shared one.

One wrote, “Alia this is literally your second recipe video and you already burnt your hand but loved it ngl”, and another shared, “The way she says Mama is too cute”.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects

Alia was last seen in Jigra. While she received praise for her performance in her last theatrical release, the film failed to draw in audiences and underperformed at the box office. Alia will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. This will be Alia's second film with Bhansali. They previously worked together in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga Love & War. See you at the movies".

Fans will also see Alia in her upcoming movie Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. It is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25.