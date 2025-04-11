‘Princess’ Raha clicks Alia Bhatt's adorable picture with her prince; fans call her ‘cutest tiny photographer’

On the occasion of Pet Day, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt shared an adorable picture with her beloved cat Edward, who was gifted to her by her then-boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra. However, what caught fans' attention was Alia’s caption. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt burns her hand while baking, fans find Soni Razdan's reaction cute) Alia Bhatt poses with her cat Edward on Pet's Day.

Raha clicks Alia Bhatt's picture

On Friday, Alia took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself sitting on the floor of her drawing room, with sunlight beautifully highlighting her features. The actor looked stunning in casuals — a white T-shirt and black jeggings — holding Edward in her arms. Sharing the picture, Alia wrote: “A picture with my prince, clicked by my princess. #HappyPetDay” — revealing that the photo was taken by her daughter, Raha.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Raha’s photography skills. One comment read, “That click is more than just a photo — it’s love.” Another wrote, “Raha probably said, ‘Smile, Mama!’ with the biggest grin herself.” A third added, “Raha’s tiny hands holding the camera, but oh-so-big love in a click. Mama’s little fan is already her sweetest photographer!” Others chimed in with, “Raha is the cutest tiny photographer ever!” and “Raha is the bestest photographer.”

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming films

Alia was last seen in an action-packed avatar in Karan Johar-backed Jigra. The film, which also featured Vedang Raina, failed to perform well at the box office. She will next be seen in the YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led spy film, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Sharvari in a lead role and is scheduled to release in theatres on 25 December.

Apart from this, Alia will also be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama Love & War. The film is currently under production.

Speaking about the project and his co-stars, Vicky told Pinkvilla, “We’ve just started working on the film. I have great comfort working with Ranbir and Alia — this is my second film with both, after Sanju and Raazi. They are very easy to work with, incredibly talented. So it’s fun on set. I can’t reveal anything about the film, but I’m looking forward to Chhaava and Love & War.”