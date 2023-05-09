Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Malaika, Arjun head to Karan Johar's house for dinner

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a dinner for some of the most famous couples from the industry on Monday. Among those who joined him at his Bandra residence for the dinner were Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora and rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Filmmakers Rohit Dhawan with wife, Ayan Mukerji and Aarti Shetty were also spotted. Also read: Sonam Bajwa says Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday ‘can go to Karan Johar’s house and get auditions', unlike her

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at Karan Johar's house. (Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia were twinning in white and were spotted together in their car. While Ranbir wore a white shirt and denims, Alia wore a white dress. She was seen smiling as the paparazzi clicked them outside Karan Johar's house. This is Alia's first outing with Ranbir in the city after she returned from the MET Gala where she marked her debut appearance in a white gown with 1 lakh pearls.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday on the other hand were in black as they were spotted in separate cars upon their arrival. The two are occasionally seen together out and about in the city.

Malaika and Arjun were in contrasting colours for the dinner outing. While Arjun was in black, Malaika was seen in a sleeveless white tee. Ayan Mukerji was also spotted in a white tee. They recently returned from their vacation in Germany.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday at Karan Johar's house. (Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor arriving at Karan Johar's house. (Varinder Chawla)

Ayan Mukerji and Rohit Dhawan with wife at Karan Johar's house. (Varinder Chawla)

Alia will now be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This will be her and Ranveer Singh's second film together after their 2019 film Gully Boy. It also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. It will release in theatres on July 28.

Ayan Mukerji's presence at Karan Johar's house also shuts down rumours of a fallout between them. Earlier, rumours were ripe that Ayan Mukerji was not making Brahmastra 2 and 3 under Karan's banner Dharma Productions as the two installments were postponed. Ayan had revealed in one of his Instagram posts that he was making another film before the Brahmastra installments. The original was Alia and Ranbir's first film together and released last year months before the birth of their daughter Raha Kapoor.

