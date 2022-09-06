Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor dress up in ethnic outfits as they visit Ujjain temple ahead of Brahmastra release. Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are busy promoting Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji film is set to release on September 9. With just days to go for the film's release, Alia and Ranbir made their way to Ujjain. Alia announced via Instagram that they were visiting Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh. Read more: Ayan Mukerji addresses fans’ concern on sharing too many Brahmastra clips

Brahmastra has been almost a decade in making and five years in production. Apart from Ranbir, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The fantasy drama is one of the biggest Indian films ever made with a reported budget of over ₹300 crore. On Tuesday, Alia took to Instagram and shared a video of her sitting inside a car with Ranbir and Ayan before they left for Ujjain. She shared their video with the caption, “ATTENTION ONCE AGAIN.”

In the clip, Alia Bhatt, who recently amassed 70 million followers on Instagram, told her fans, “Hello, we are back once again with some more information. Firstly, we are on our way to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.” Ayan then chimed in to say, “Which I am very excited about on the eve of our release. I am very happy we found the time to go.” Alia then added, “Ayan had gone for the motion poster launch, and Ranbir and I going now before the film launch. So we are very excited. Lots of good energy we can get hopefully, fingers crossed...” Ranbir signed off by saying, “See you at the movies, dhanyawad (thank you).”

For their temple visit, both Alia and Ranbir Kapoor dressed in their ethnic best. While Ranbir wore a white kurta pyjama and a yellow sleeveless jacket, Alia wore a heavy green anarkali kurta and blue dupatta. She completed her desi look with a pair of jhumkas and gajra in her hair. Before leaving for Ujjain, Alia also posed for adorable pictures with her pet cat, Edward. She held the cat in her arms in one of the photos she shared on Instagram Stories.

Ahead of the release, the makers of Brahmastra hosted a special screening in Mumbai on Monday. The screening was attended by Ranbir, Alia, Ayan and Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt. On Tuesday, Alia shared a video on Instagram in which she can be seen sitting inside the theatre watching the movie with Ranbir, Ayan and the crew. In the video, she revealed that they were watching Brahmastra in 3D for the first time. Ranbir added that on September 8, which is Ranbir's lucky number, they will have a fans' screening. In the captions, Alia wrote, "Attention Attention".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON