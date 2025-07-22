Alia Bhatt turns 'twirl girl' for Ranbir Kapoor on vacation, fans praise her ‘unfiltered, girl-next-door vibe’. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared an adorable video from her vacation with husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, she posted an adorable reel, in which she was seen smiling and blushing as Ranbir helped her twirl in various locations across London. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor travelled to London recently.

Alia Bhatt is ‘twirl girl’ for Ranbir Kapoor

In the video, Alia Bhatt is seen in several outfits, including a bathrobe, a black dress, a white T-shirt and pants, a sweater and denims. She posed near a swimming pool outdoors and inside a building in the clip. The actor smiled and twirled in the video as a person held her hand. Alia didn't reveal the face of the person.

Fans are in awe of Alia

She captioned the post, "Twirl girl (woman tipping hand emoji). Thank you @mo_mayfair for making us feel at home (heart hand emoji) @mo_hotels #MandarinOrientalMayfair #ImAFan." She added The Local Train's song Dil Mere as the background music.

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Omg this 12-second reel is cute. I have already seen this 20-30 times." A social media user commented, "Aww you cutiesss."

A person wrote, "Twirl girl and the cutest twirler. Wake up y'all, aloo just began a new trend." "How can someone look so pretty, cute, and hot at the same time?" asked another fan. "One of the top actors in the country, but her unfiltered, girl-next-door vibe makes you forget what a massive celebrity she is, and you just relate to her! That kind of effortless relatability is rare at her level," read a comment.

About Alia and Ranbir

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022, after several years of dating. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022. On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha.

Alia and Ranbir's upcoming films

Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal. Fans will also see Alia in the upcoming spy thriller, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, it is scheduled for release on December 25. It also stars Sharvari. Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra along with Vedang Raina.

Ranbir was last seen in Animal alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana apart from Love and War.