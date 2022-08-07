Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted together at airport, fans ask if they left for a 'babymoon'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally kickstarted the promotions of their upcoming film, Brahmastra. A day after appearing together for the preview launch of a Brahmastra song, the couple boarded a flight to an undisclosed location on Sunday. They were spotted together at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Sunday. Also read: Alia Bhatt finally shows her baby bump as she poses with Ranbir Kapoor for paparazzi

A paparazzi account on Instagram shared a video of them from the airport. Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a black track suit while Alia was in a white sweatshirt and black capris, paired with white shoes. Both of them wore masks and did not remove them to pose for the paparazzi. While Ranbir had a backpack, Alia had a sling bag across her shoulder.

Their fans wondered if the two actually left for a babymoon or flew out of the city for the promotions of Brahmastra. A fan asked in the comments section, “Babymoon?” Another said, “finally they are on holidays, enjoy!”

On Saturday, Alia and Ranbir made their first joint appearance in a long time. They joined Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji for the preview launch of Brahmastra song Deva Deva. This was also the first time, Alia ditched loose clothes to step out in a short brown dress, highlighting her baby bump.

Alia also shared a few solo pictures of herself on Instagram on Saturday and wrote, “all set to see deva deva with the press … & my little darling #DevaDeva out on the 8th of August!”

Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir and Alia in the titular role, will release theatrically on September 9 in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the project.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April this year. They got married in the presence of few friends and family members at Ranbir's home.

