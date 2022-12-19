Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor twin in Argentina jerseys as they watch FIFA World Cup final in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor twin in Argentina jerseys as they watch FIFA World Cup final in Mumbai

Published on Dec 19, 2022 09:35 AM IST

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor supported Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final against France on Sunday. The new parents were spotted wearing Argentina's jersey for the match, and were clicked by paparazzi outside the Mumbai residence of director Luv Ranjan.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt step out in matching Argentina jerseys.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt step out in matching Argentina jerseys.
New parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt watched the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France together in Mumbai. The actors wore matching Argentina jerseys as they supported the team that eventually won the world cup after a nail-bitting match. Alia and Ranbir were spotted outside the home of filmmaker Luv Ranjan. Ranbir will soon be seen in Luv's directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. (Also read: As Argentina wins World Cup, Kartik Aaryan and Sushmita Sen hail 'Shehzada' Messi, Anupam Kher calls it ‘faadu’ match)

Alia and Ranbir were all smiles, when they were photographed in Mumbai wearing their white and blue Argentina jerseys. Ranbir also wore a cap for the outing. The two were also clicked inside their car near Luv's residence. Actors Arjun Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were also spotted outside the filmmaker's Mumbai home ahead of the FIFA World Cup final.

While Alia, Ranbir, Rajkummar and other celebs watched the match at home in Mumbai, celebs like Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Farah Khan and others had jetted off to Qatar to witness the final. Moreover, Deepika Padukone also unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy on Sunday ahead of the final between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Doha. She was accompanied by former Spain goalkeeper and captain Iker Casillas.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Luv's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The romantic comedy, co-starring Sharaddha Kapoor, is set to be released on March 8, 2023. His upcoming films also includes Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. Alia, on the other hand, will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. She also has her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in her kitty.

alia bhatt ranbir kapoor
