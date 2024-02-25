Alia Bhatt wears ethnic as she attends Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash with Ranbir Kapoor; Vicky Kaushal seen too

Many celebrities, including Rani Mukerji, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha, attended the birthday party of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures of the celebrities reaching for the bash on Saturday evening emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha share BTS pics of Heeramandi on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday) Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Vicky Kaushal at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the bash together

For the ocassion, Alia Bhatt was seen in a green and golden traditional suit. Ranbir Kapoor opted for a black T-shirt under a blazer and denims. Both of them arrived together at the birthday party venue. Ranbir also waved at the paparazzi from inside their car. Rani Mukerji wore a striped shirt and pants for the bash.

Vicky Kaushal, Aditi, Richa Chadha were also seen

While Aditi also wore a black dress, Richa was seen in a black dress under a colourful outfit. She also greeted the paparazzi with folded hands and smiled at them. Her husband-actor Ali Fazal was also part of the party. Vicky Kaushal wore a green shirt and pants. In a clip, Vicky was seen hugging Ranbir as Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia stood smiling near them.

About Ranbir, Vicky and Alia's next film together

Ranbir, Vicky and Alia will headline Bhansali's new film Love & War. In January 2024, Alia shared the announcement poster, which read, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next EPIC saga LOVE & WAR starring #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt & @vickykaushal09. See you in Cinemas on CHRISTMAS 2025!" Expressing his happiness about the project, Vicky on his Instagram wrote, "An eternal cinema dream has come true."

This project marks the second collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt, after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi. This is also Ranbir's second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007. Further details regarding Love & War have not been disclosed yet.

Bhansali's Heeramandi

Currently, Bhansali is busy with Heeramandi, which will be out on OTT this year. Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal will star in the web series. Talking about it, Bhansali had earlier said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “This is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore.”

He had also added, "It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world." The makers described the show as "a mix of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas (house of courtesans)."

