Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha share BTS pics of Heeramandi on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is celebrating his 61st birthday on Saturday. To wish him on his special day, his Heeramandi actors Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha took to Instagram to share BTS pictures from the shoot of the upcoming Netflix series. The actors expressed gratitude to the director and called him the ‘asli heera (real diamond)’. (Also read: Heeramandi first look: Sanjay Leela Bhansali series starring Manisha, Sonakshi, Aditi will take you back to another era) Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on set.

Sonakshi's post

Sonakshi Sinha shared a beautiful picture with the director where she seems to be planning for a shot in front of the mirror. In the caption, she wrote: “Chamakte aap ho, chamkaate humein ho… happy birthday to the Asli heera of Heeramandi, Sanjay sir (You shine and make me shine… to the real diamond of Heeramandi). Love and Respect always, From your AsliSona.”

What Aditi said

Meanwhile Aditi Rao Hydari, who has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali previously in Padmavaat, and will also star in Heeramandi, shared a picture from the set where both of them were sharing a light moment together. In the caption, she penned a long note which read: "Happy birthday my dearestest sanjay sir. Thank you for the unending inspiration, Thank you for your genius mind, your heart full of love ,, for never ever allowing us to give up! Thank you for your fierce passion, for being the most amazing teacher, the endless beauty, the detail, the laughter, the music, the dancing , the yummiest ghar Ka nashta (home-cooked food) which is like an Akshay patram. And most most importantly thank you for your love , and the belief. Thank you for being you sanjay sir. May you always be surrounded by all that you love and all the people who love you. Love you sir."

What Richa said

Richa Chadha also expressed her gratitude in a separate Instagram post. She shared a picture where she was seen in bridal costume with the director indicating a certain moment to her on set. She also shared a throwback selfie with him back from the days when they were promoting Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela. “I can describe my life as an actor by dividing my career into two parts… pre-SLB and post SLB! What can I even say about you ? We know how we feel. We know the point where our ideas meet mid-air and give birth to magic… no words are uttered, the set looks on… but a gaze is exchanged and a new character is born each time, a character that will outlive both you and me… and that is your love-soaked, moist-eyed gift to the world. I love you,” she wrote in the caption.

Heeramandi explores the cultural reality of a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The official streaming date of the show is still awaited.

