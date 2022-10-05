Alia Bhatt says mum Soni Razdan still handles her money: 'I'm not sure how much I've in my bank'

Alia Bhatt recently revealed that it's her mother Soni Razdan who continues to take care of her finances. Alia, who has been working as an actor for the past decade, also became a businesswoman in recent years. She invested in Nykaa, launched an apparel brand Ed-a-Mamma, and also founded her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions. Also Read| Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan are ‘gobsmacked’ with this edited video of them. Watch

Alia recently opened up about how her relationship with money has changed in all these years and revealed that her mum, actor Soni Razdan, has remained the caretaker of her finances throughout her life. She also said that she is not sure how much money she has in her bank.

Alia told CNBC-TV18, "When I was younger, of course, my relationship with money was restricted to the pocket money that I received from my mum, which I would very carefully save up and spend on some strange items. I remember once we went to London and we had only 200 pounds for the whole trip to shop, and I went and spent 170 pounds on the first outing because it was the first time I was going to such a large shopping space with so many brands. So I had no understanding of it."

The actor added, "Even now, my mum handles my money. I am not sure how much money I even have in my bank. But every now and then I sit with my team and they take me through the numbers. I have a certain idea and a certain sense, but I know that my mother right now is handling my money very well. So my relationship with money is to make it and have my mother handle it."

Alia marked her production debut earlier this year with the Netflix film Darlings, which starred her alongside Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. The actor, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor, also recently introduced a maternity line in her apparel brand Ed-a-Mamma.

