Alia Bhatt says Riddhima Kapoor is even a bigger gossiper than Ranbir Kapoor: ‘She’s way ahead of all of us'

Alia Bhatt is known to have an enduring bond with husband Ranbir Kapoor's family. She recently shared a picture with her mother-in-law and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor from their recent Paris trip. Now, in an interview with Galatta India, Alia had nice things to say about her sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor. (Also Read – Alia Bhatt makes a lot of effort with the family, says Riddhima Kapoor: ‘We don’t call them up every single day') Alia Bhatt calls Riddhima Kapoor a bigger gossiper than brother Ranbir Kapoor

What Alia said

“If there’s anybody who has all the khabar (news) in the world, it’s Riddhima. She casually drops the biggest gossip bombs, and all of it usually ends up being true. So, she’s way ahead of all of us, especially her brother (Ranbir),” said Alia. However, she was quick to add Riddhima's more flattering qualities too. “But she is also the kindest, most loving, and generous human being who only has love to give. She is also the most entertaining and fabulous bua (aunt) who has taught Raha all kinds of things. Thanks to you, I am doing ‘Uma Joshi ye ye ye’ almost 20 times a day. I feel very happy and grateful to have you in my life as the most wonderful sister. I won’t say sister-in-law because you are more than that,” Alia added.

Riddhima returned the favour when she said in the same interview that Alia has been a great addition to the Kapoor family since she makes an effort to keep in touch with everyone, something that even both Riddhima and Ranbir struggle to do. She also called the bond between her and Alia “organic” since they didn't have to force anything upon them. She revealed that Ranbir and Alia's 1-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor addresses her as “booha” since she's still learning to call her bua.

About Riddhima and Alia

Alia married Riddhima's brother and her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir at the latter's Mumbai residence in 2022. She and Ranbir will reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal. It's slated to release in cinemas on Eid 2026. Alia will also be seen in Shiv Rawail's Alpha alongside Sharvari Wagh, which is produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films and is a part of the YRF Spy Universe, on the lines of War, Pathaan, and Tiger.

Meanwhile, Riddhima made her screen debut with the recent season 3 of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, a reality show on Netflix India. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, it also features Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Chawla.