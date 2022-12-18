Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt spends Sunday clicking sunshine-y selfies in bed, listening to rhymes with Raha. See here

Alia Bhatt spends Sunday clicking sunshine-y selfies in bed, listening to rhymes with Raha. See here

Published on Dec 18, 2022 11:33 AM IST

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a picture on Sunday. She was all smiles in the picture. Her mommy glow was visible on her face. Alia and Ranbir welcomed daughter Raha into their lives on November 6, 2022.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a happy picture. She was all smiles in the sun-kissed picture. Her mommy glow was quite visible on her face. Alia and her actor-husband welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022. (Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha gets special customised quilt as special gift. Here's who sent it)

In the sun-kissed picture, Alia was seen lying on her bed. She wore a grey full sleeves T-shirt. She kept her head on a pillow and looked straight into the camera. She rested on a grey quilt. The sun rays were directly falling on her face. She had a sweet smile on her face as she took her selfie.

Alia Bhatt shares her morning pictures via Instagram Stories.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Alia wrote, “Time to trouble you with another one of my sunshine selfies. Happy Sunday (upside down smiley face).” She also shared a picture of her quilt and wrote, “Do you know what time it is?” In another Story she also mentioned that she was listening to a nursery rhyme, presumably with Raha.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor were blessed with a baby girl on November 6. Alia shared the happy news on Instagram with an adorable post and wrote, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is (red heart emoji). We are officially bursting with love-blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir (family emoji)."

The couple announced Alia's pregnancy in June this year. Both of them tied knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. The couple began dating after they worked together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which released worldwide in September. The movie was a huge success at the box office.

Recently, Alia took to social media handle to reveal her daughter's name and wrote, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

Alia will be next seen in director Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. She also has Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut, with Gal Gadot and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

