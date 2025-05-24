Alia Bhatt stuns in a sultry saree for the closing ceremony of Cannes Film Festival

Actor Alia Bhatt made sure all eyes were on her as she made her appearance for the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival. Draped in a statement saree from Gucci, the actor made a bold statement on the red carpet on the last day of the festival. Alia is present as one of the ambassadors of L'Oréal. (Also read: Alia Bhatt channels vintage glamour for her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. See pics) British actress Alia Bhatt arrives for the Closing Ceremony at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 24, 2025. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP)(AFP)

Alia stuns in a saree at Cannes

Alia's saree look was all about a fusion between a traditional drape and a modern feminine touch as the no-pleat saree look was accompanied with a matching, plunging neckline blouse.

For her first look, Alia had opted for a beige Schiaparelli gown for her debut. She attended the premiere of The Mastermind on May 23. The off-shoulder gown featured intricate floral embroidery, organza work and ivory ruffles. She did a namaste gesture for the paparazzi, and flashed a bright smile as she made her way on the red steps of the palais.

On Friday night, Alia attended a L'Oreal party with a few of the biggest names of Hollywood. She opted bejewelled Armani Prive dress for the occasion. The off shoulder number had a glittering top and a chainmail texture to it.

India at Cannes

This year only one Indian film, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, premiered at the festival in the Un Certain Regard section. It stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa. The film received a 9-minute long standing ovation at the festival after its premiere. An emotional Neeraj Ghaywan was seen embracing producer Karan Johar at the premiere. The film did not get an award from the festival, however.

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia is part of the main jury of the festival, alongside global cinema heavyweights like Halle Berry, Jeremy Strong, and Hong Sang-soo. The closing ceremony will also reveal the official awards this year, as the world awaits to see which of the competition films gets the Palme d'Or.