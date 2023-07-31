Alia Bhatt shares happy pic with Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh; thanks fans for loving Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been receiving a good response from the critics and audiences ever since its release on July 28. On Monday, Alia Bhatt, who stars as Rani Chatterjee in the film, took to Instagram to thank everyone for showering love to the film. (Also read: Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office day 3 collection: Karan Johar film shows growth, mints ₹19 crore)

Alia's Instagram post

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, released in theatres on July 28.

Alia posted a picture with her co-star Ranveer Singh and director Karan Johar on Instagram. Both Ranveer and Alia were seen twinning in white, whereas Karan opted for an orange tee in the back. All three of them smiled for the camera and posed while holding each other close.

In the caption, Alia wrote, "Love hain toh sab hain!!! From the bottom of our hearts... thank you for all the love.. eternally grateful! (yellow heart emoticons) Love, Rocky, Rani and our maker of this Kahaani (story)." She also added the title of the film in the hashtag.

Film's collection so far

On Sunday, Dharma Productions shared the film's box office figures on social media. "The celebrations of love get bigger and louder at the box office - your prem for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is unstoppable!" the production house captioned the post on Twitter. The film earned ₹19 crore nett in India on its third day as per early estimates. It had collected ₹11.1 crore on day one of its release and ₹16.05 crore on day two. The total earnings of the film now stand at ₹46 crore after three days.

About Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The film follows the love story of Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and Rani (Alia), who belong to contrasting backgrounds and cultures. In the film, Ranveer plays Rocky, a fitness enthusiast who hails from a Punjabi family, while Alia's character Rani is a journalist from a Bengali household. It also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

The Hindustan Times review of the film added, "What stood out in RARKPK has to be its music. While Jhumka and Dhindhora Baje Re are full-on party tracks, Tum Kya Mile and Ve Kamleya are soultouching. The film also pays an homage to classics by Mohd Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhonsle and Lata Mangeshkar and that ode to the old world charm of Bollywood music is what I truly enjoyed. Oh, and there's also Baba Sehgal's famous track, Aaja Meri Gaadi Mein Baith Jaa, played more than once. Watch the film to know why it is a crucial one in the story. And KJo has not forgotten his nepo starkids (hint: watch out for starry cameos)."

