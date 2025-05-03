Alia Bhatt to make red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival: ‘There’s something absolutely special about firsts’

Actor Alia Bhatt will make her red carpet debut this year at the Cannes Film Festival as the global ambassador for beauty brand L'Oreal Paris. Alia will join Aishwarya Rai at the festival, which will take place from May 13 to 24 May. L'Oreal Paris is celebrating its 28th anniversary at the movie gala. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt or Kareena Kapoor: Here's who charges the highest fee for live shows) Alia Bhatt will attend the Cannes Film Festival for the first time.

Alia Bhatt to make Cannes Film Festival debut

Announcing the news, Alia talked about being part of the event for the first time. She said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI, "There’s something absolutely special about firsts — and I’m so excited to make my Festival de Cannes debut this year, an iconic celebration of cinema and self-expression. It is such an honour to represent L’Oréal Paris at the Festival with this year’s theme, ‘Lights, Beauty and Action’."

What Alia said about her debut

She added, "To me, beauty is about celebrating individuality, confidence and self-worth. It’s limitless, it’s unique. I'm proud to stand with a brand that celebrates every woman’s journey and empowers them to shine in their own light.”

In addition to its strong Indian representation, L'Oreal Paris will be represented on the red carpet by Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Aja Naomi King, Andie MacDowell, Simone Ashley, Elle Fanning, Bebe Vio, and Yseult.

About Alia, her upcoming films

Recently, Alia was seen at the WAVES summit in Mumbai. With her outfit, Alia celebrated Maharashtra Day. She wore a Paithani sari, draped in Maharashtrian style.

Fans will see Alia in her upcoming movie, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25. Apart from this, she also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal.