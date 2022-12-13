Luv Ranjan teases title of his Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer, Alia Bhatt's guess has fans in split

The title of Luv Ranjan's next, the romantic comedy starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is all set to be unveiled on Wednesday, December 14. Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram with the acronyms of the movie title and captioned it, "And the title is……Guess Karo ??? 😜" The film is set to release on March 8.

As eager fans tried to guess the name of the film, actor Alia Bhatt joined the bandwagon. The actor, who is married to Ranbir Kapoor and recently gave birth to daughter Raha, shared Shraddha's post on Instagram Stories and captioned it, "tingle jingle mingle mingle?" The quirky caption from the actor was in line with many fans who shot hilarious guesses to the title that could range anything from "Tu majnu, mein jaanu" to "Tu Jupiter Main Mars." Luv Ranjan's films are known for their unusual movie captions that include De De Pyaar De, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Fans guessed that like these previous titles of films helmed by Luv Ranjan, this one is sure to receive a similar extended one.

Alia Bhatt tried to guess the title of the film and shared it on her Instagram story.

"Luv Ranjan known for his unique blend of filmmaking which matches humor with social commentary and a tongue-firmly-in-cheek take on relationships has kept audiences guessing on the title of his upcoming movie starring the super fresh pairing of Ranbir and Shraddha," read the announcement from the production house Luv Films. The film also stars Boney Kapoor in his acting debut.

Just a few days ago, Ranbir had marked his presence at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah where he shared in an interview that this film with Shraddha will be the last romantic comedy for him as an actor since he is getting older. The actor was last seen in Ayan Mukherji's fantasy epic Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, which also marked his first film with wife Alia Bhatt. The film was a box office success and earned over ₹400 crore. Brahmastra also featured cameo appearances from Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Google recently announced that the film had topped the movies search list for the year, beating several other popular blockbusters like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Kantara, and The Kashmir Files.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON