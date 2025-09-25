Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha has her own vanity van? Mahesh Bhatt reveals ‘it almost looks like a temple’

The debate about actors’ growing entourage costs in Bollywood has been going on for a long time. Many filmmakers complain that stars ask for too many vanity vans on set, which adds to the film’s budget. Amidst this, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has revealed that his granddaughter Raha has her own vanity van on Alia Bhatt’s sets, which he described as a “temple.” Mahesh Bhatt reveals Alia Bhatt and Raha have their own vanity van on set.

Mahesh Bhatt reveals Raha has her own vanity van

In a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, Mahesh shared that Alia always wanted to be an actor and nothing else. He added, “Even after becoming a mother, her passion for acting remains unquenched. She has astounded me; I didn’t think she was capable of this. She amazed me in Highway, Udta Punjab. I am a great admirer of Meryl Streep, and I told Alia, Go and see her work, and you’ll realise you have not even scratched the surface.”

Speaking about Raha’s vanity van, Mahesh recalled, “Alia chose to get married to Ranbir, her films only got bigger, she had a child, and she continues to work. She just went to Milan for the Gucci event, carrying her daughter with her. I recently did an ad with her and Mr Bachchan. I saw that there was a vanity for Raha. And Alia said, ‘Why don’t you go and sit in Raha’s room, papa?’ I didn’t want to contaminate it. It felt like a nursery school. It almost looked like a temple. I said, ‘No, no, no, the old man has no place there.’ But that’s the new-age heroines. They work, they parent, they attend Gucci events while carrying their babies with them.”

Recently, Mahesh Bhatt featured in an advertisement for Flipkart alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan (and her cook Dilip), Sreeleela, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and others. The ad quickly went viral, with many comparing it to the iconic Deewangi Deewangi song from Om Shanti Om, which also featured star-studded cameos.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film

Alia is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Alpha is the seventh instalment in Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe and is scheduled to release in cinemas on 25 December.