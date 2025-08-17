All you need to know about The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files before The Bengal Files' theatrical release

Vivek Agnihotri makes headlines again as The Bengal Files trailer releases amid chaos in Kolkata. The filmmaker, who often finds himself at the centre of controversy owing to his choice of films, has delivered some hard-hitting movies over the past few years. Starting with Buddha In A Traffic Jam, Agnihotri set off to make a film trilogy, which began with The Tashkent Files. This was followed by The Kashmir Files. The Bengal Files, originally named The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, is his upcoming offering. Before the movie will be released in theatres on September 5, here's everything you need to know about his previous two films... The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files

The Tashkent Files: What was it about?

The Tashkent Files is the story of India's second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri. There is speculation about what really happened after he signed the Tashkent treaty. The former PM's death itself is considered a mystery. Whether the PM is still alive and living under a new identity, and what exactly went down, is questioned through the film in a rather gripping manner.

The Kashmir Files: A story that reached beyond India

The Kashmir Files is the tale of Kashmir Exodus. Various Kashmiri Pandits had to flee their hometown overnight or face death. Agnihotri claims to have taken testimonies from Kashmiri Pandits scattered across the globe to narrate the hard-hitting tale. Anupam Kher's performance, in particular, was lauded by the viewers when it came to the movie.

The Bengal Files: What does it promise?

The Bengal Files: Right To Life promises to tell the story from the moment where India was divided. It talks about the partition between India-Pakistan and West Bengal-East Bengal (now Bangladesh), on the basis of religion. The movie promises to be the filmmaker's 'boldest film yet.'

Both The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files are available for streaming on Zee5. The same can be accessed via OTTplay Premium.