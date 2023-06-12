Allu Arjun hugs Hrithik Roshan, seen with Aamir Khan at Madhu Mantena reception: 'Icons of Indian cinema in one frame'

Actor Allu Arjun, who is currently busy with the shoot of upcoming Telugu film Pushpa: The Rule, took out time to attend the wedding of filmmaker Madhu Mantena with author and yoga guru Ira Trivedi. At the wedding reception, pictures of Allu Arjun sharing a candid moment with Hrithik Roshan have gone viral. Actor Aamir Khan can also be seen in the pictures. Also read: Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi are now married. Check out first pics from the ceremony Allu Arjun and Hrithik Roshan at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedis' reception.

Allu Arjun hugs Hrithik Roshan

On Sunday, Madhu and Ira had a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai in the presence of their closest friends and family. In one of the pictures, Arjun can be seen shaking hand and hugging Hrithik, while Aamir Khan looks on.

Reactions to Allu Arjun and Hrithik Roshan's pics

Reacting to the picture, Arjun’s fans expressed their excitement and described the moment as coming together of ‘India’s best dancers’. One Twitter user wrote, “Wow. India’s best dancers in a single frame (sic).” Another one wrote, “Frame worthy moment. Need them together in a film or song (sic).”

Sharing their photos together, a fan tweeted about Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan, and Aamir Khan, “Icons of Indian cinema in one frame.”

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's reception

On Saturday, Madhu and Ira hosted a mehendi ceremony in Mumbai. It was attended by Rajkummar Rao and actor-wife Patralekha, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan. Allu Arjun was also part of the same event. Hrithik was also joined by actor-girlfriend Saba Azad.

Madhu Mantena's previous relationship

Known for producing films such as Ghajini, Ugly and Queen among others, Madhu was previously married to fashion designer Masaba but they got divorced in 2019. Before Masaba, he was in a relationship with actress Nandana Sen.

Arjun's upcoming project

Meanwhile, Arjun is expected to resume shooting of Pushpa 2 in a few days. The project went on the floors last November. The second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the character Srivalli.

Originally shot in Telugu, the first part of Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages. The film saw Arjun play the role of a lorry driver who smuggles red sandalwood and eventually becomes a key player of the syndicate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON