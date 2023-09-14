Allu Arjun reviews Jawan, calls it Shah Rukh Khan's 'massiest avatar ever'; he gushes over Pushpa in response

Telugu actor Allu Arjun is the latest celebrity to review Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. On Thursday, he took to Twitter or X to heap praises on not only Shah Rukh and director Atlee, but also the ensemble cast, including Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, as well as Deepika Padukone, who is seen in an extended cameo. Earlier actors such as Mahesh Babu and Anupam Kher, among many others, had gushed over Shah Rukh as they reviewed Jawan. Also read: Anupam Kher says he whistled after watching Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan; Celina Jaitly, Soni Razdan can't stop praising film

Allu Arjun on Shah Rukh's blockbuster Jawan

Allu Arjun in a still from Pushpa: The Rise (left); Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Allu Arjun lauded Shah Rukh for 'charming the whole of India and beyond with his swag'. He tweeted, “Biggg congratulations to the whole team of JAWAN for this mammoth blockbuster. Warm regards to the entire cast, technicians, crew and producers of Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan garu’s (brother's) massiest avatar ever, charming the whole of India and beyond with his swag. Truly happy for you sir, we prayed this for you...”

In response, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “Thank you so much my man. So kind of you for the love and prayers. And when it comes to swag and ‘The Fire’ himself praises me… wow… it has made my day!!! Feeling Jawan twice all over now!!! I must admit I must have learnt something from you as I had seen Pushpa thrice in three days!!! Big hug to you and will come and give you one personally as soon as possible. Keep swagging!!! Love you.”

Calls Jawan 'thought-provoking commercial film'

Arjun further praised the cast and crew of the film, writing, "Vijay Sethupathi garu is so terrific in his role as always. Deepika Padukone is elegant, effortless; impactful star presence. Nayanthara shines brightest on a national scale. Anirudh Ravichander, you are making everyone in the nation go on loop to your music. Biggg Biggg congrats to Atlee garu for making us all proud, delivering thought-provoking commercial film and creating history at the Indian box office."

The music of Jawan has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who recently wowed audiences' with the catchy Jailer song Kaavaalaa, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth. Reacting to Allu Arjun's tweet on Jawan, Anirudh wrote, "Thank you my bro (brother)." In response, the actor said, “Not just simple Thank you … I want great songs too (laughing emojis).”

Shah Rukh Khan reacted to Mahesh Babu's shout out.

Mahesh Babu on Jawan

Directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan was released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Soon after the film's release, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu gave a shout out to Shah Rukh Khan. He called Jawan 'king size entertainment with the King (Shah Rukh) himself'.

Mahesh took to Twitter or X on Friday, writing, "Jawan... blockbuster cinema (firecracker emojis). Atlee delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film (clapping emoji). The aura, charisma and screen presence of Shah Rukh Khan are unmatched. He’s on fire here (fire emojis)!! Jawan will break his own records… how cool is that!! Stuff of the legends (face with sunglasses emojis)."

Over the past few days, many other celebs, such as, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut and Sujoy Ghosh, have also taken to social media to join the buzz around Jawan. Businessman Anand Mahindra, too, had tweeted about the film. Sharing a video of Shah Rukh and fans during Jawan's trailer event at Dubai's Burj Khalifa, he wrote on Twitter or X on Friday, “All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it’s time to declare Shah Rukh Khan a natural resource…”

