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Alpha worldwide box office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari film beats Mardaani 3, Jigra openings

Alpha worldwide box office collection day 1: Shiv Rawail's debut film stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol with a cameo by Hrithik Roshan.

Jul 04, 2026 04:16 PM IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Alpha worldwide box office collection day 1: Shiv Rawail’s debut film, the latest film from the YRF spy universe, Alpha, took a steady opening at the box office on Friday. The film starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor has beaten the openings of some of this year’s releases, including Mardaani 3. It also beat the openings of Alia’s previous film Jigra.

Alpha worldwide box office collection

Alpha worldwide box office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in a still from the film.
Alpha worldwide box office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in a still from the film.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Alpha opened with 16.10 crore worldwide. It collected a net of 9.25 crore in India on its opening day and a gross of 11.10 crore. Additionally, the 5 crore from overseas brings the film's worldwide total to 16.10 crore. In India, Alpha had an occupancy of 20% from 7534 shows.

This is the lowest opening for a YRF spy film so far. However, the numbers have beaten the opening of Alia’s previous film, Jigra, with Vedang Raina, which collected 7.46 crore on the opening day. Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3, the third film in her cop franchise, had collected 7.30 crore worldwide on its opening day when it was released in January.

Karan Johar defends Alpha amid trolling

He also added, “.... the stardom and theatrical pull and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt and the impact of a big screen spectacle is undebatable and that YRF has a continued franchise and an endeavour to create theatrical tentpole experiences that need our applause and not any toxicity! So please relax and celebrate that the cinemas are breathing!!! Go watch ALPHA and stop doom scrolling !!”

About Alpha

Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail in his feature film debut and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It is based on a story penned by Uday Chopra. It tells the story of a highly trained assassin raised in isolation by a rogue soldier. When she finds out the truth about her past, she fights back against him. The film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and audiences alike.

 
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