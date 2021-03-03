Amazon issues fresh apology for Tandav, fans say Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 poster is similar to Hitman

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Shraddha Kapoor dances to Kamariya as she rings in 34th birthday in Maldives. Watch

Shraddha Kapoor is in Maldives for the wedding of her cousin Priyaank Sharma and also happens to celebrate her 34th birthday on Wednesday amid the wedding festivities. A video of the actor grooving to Stree song Kamariya on her birthday eve has appeared online.

Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai announce first pregnancy with special post: 'Coming in August'

Actor couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai on Tuesday announced that they are expecting their first child. They took to Instagram to make the announcement with a special picture.

Tandav row: Amazon issues fresh apology for Saif Ali Khan's show, says 'we respect viewers' diverse beliefs'

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday apologised "unconditionally" for its show Tandav and said it has already removed scenes found objectionable by viewers.

Deepika Padukone's ad accused of plagiarism by Yeh Ballet director Sooni Taraporevala: 'Are you so creatively bankrupt?'

The creatives behind an apparel advertisement featuring Deepika Padukone have been accused of plagiarism by Yeh Ballet filmmaker Sooni Taraporevala, who has called the incident 'intellectual theft'.

Fans aren't fooled by Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 look, point out similarities to Hitman

Despite being called out for exactly the same reason after its first poster debuted last year, a new Heropanti 2 poster is also being called out for having similarities to the Hitman video game franchise. The poster was shared online on Tuesday, on the occasion of actor Tiger Shroff's birthday.

