Ameesha Patel reacts as she faces non-bailable warrant in 2017 event dispute case: ‘This is a very old matter’
Ameesha Patel took to Instagram to react after reports emerged that a Moradabad court issued a non-bailable warrant against her.
After actor Rajpal Yadav made headlines over his legal woes, reports now claim that Ameesha Patel is facing fresh trouble, with a Moradabad court issuing a non-bailable warrant against her in connection with a 2017 event dispute. Responding to the buzz, the actor has maintained that the case is an old and already-settled matter, and asserted that she will take legal action against the person involved.
Ameesha reacts
On Monday, it was reported that Ameesha is facing a non-bailable warrant from Moradabad court in a 2017 cheque bounce case filed by Pawan Kumar Verma, owner of a Moradabad-based company.
Later, the actor took to Instagram Stories to react after reports emerged that a Moradabad court issued a non-bailable warrant against her in connection with a 2017 event dispute.
In her note, Ameesha said that the case is an “old and settled matter”, adding that her lawyers will now initiate criminal proceedings of cheating against Pawan Verma.
“Media reports suggest about certain proceedings at Moradabad by one Pawan Verma. I wish to inform one and all that this is avv old matter which was years back in which the said Pawan Verma had signed a settlement deed and received the entire agreed amount,” Ameesha wrote.
She added, “Despite this it seems he has lodged proceedings making false allegations. My lawyers are initiating appropriate criminal proceedings of cheating against this person to expose his lies while I prefer to focus on my work and ignore people who choose to make a public spectacle for gaining attention on false pretexts.”
The news around Ameesha’s legal case emerged after a court in Moradabad took note of a complaint linked to a 2017 wedding event booking. It was being said that the court issued a non-bailable warrant against Ameesha on Monday due to her absence from a scheduled hearing. She has now been directed to appear before the court on March 27.
The case stems from a complaint lodged by event organiser Pawan Verma, who alleged that Ameesha had been hired to perform at a wedding on November 16, 2017. He claimed that an advance of ₹14.50 lakh was paid and her accommodation was arranged at a hotel on Delhi Road in Moradabad, but the actor didn’t attend the event. The organiser further stated that after subsequent discussions, she allegedly promised to return the full amount.
Before this, back in 2023, Ameesha surrendered before Ranchi Civil Court in connection with a 2018 cheque bounce case. According to ANI, Ameesha was in Ranchi to attend a programme at Harmu Ground in 2018 where she met businessman Ajay Kumar Singh and discussed with him the financing of a film. He owns Lovely World Entertainment and invested in the filmmaking project. Since the film did not release at all, he demanded Ameesha to return his money. She returned the ₹2.50 crore amount through cheque but the cheque bounced.
In November 2021, Ameesha was in the headlines for a similar reason when her cheque of ₹32.25 lakh to UTF Telefilms bounced.
About Ameesha’s career
Ameesha made her comeback to the big screen after a hiatus of five years with the 2023 film Gadar 2, alongside Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. The film emerged as a blockbuster, collecting ₹686 crore worldwide at the box office. She was last seen in the 2024 film Tauba Tera Jalwa. The romantic comedy, written and directed by Akashaditya Lama and produced by Naresh Bansal and Madanlal Khurana under Shreeram Productions and Victorious Enterprises, also featured Jatin Khurana and Angela Krislinzki in lead roles. The film opened to negative reviews from critics, but Ameesha’s performance was appreciated. The actor is yet to announce her next project.
