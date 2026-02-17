Ameesha Patel reacts as she faces non-bailable warrant in 2017 event dispute case: ‘This is a very old matter’

After actor Rajpal Yadav made headlines over his legal woes, reports now claim that Ameesha Patel is facing fresh trouble, with a Moradabad court issuing a non-bailable warrant against her in connection with a 2017 event dispute. Responding to the buzz, the actor has maintained that the case is an old and already-settled matter, and asserted that she will take legal action against the person involved. Ameesha Patel came back to the spotlight after the success of Gadar 2. (PTI)

Ameesha reacts On Monday, it was reported that Ameesha is facing a non-bailable warrant from Moradabad court in a 2017 cheque bounce case filed by Pawan Kumar Verma, owner of a Moradabad-based company.

Later, the actor took to Instagram Stories to react after reports emerged that a Moradabad court issued a non-bailable warrant against her in connection with a 2017 event dispute.

In her note, Ameesha said that the case is an “old and settled matter”, adding that her lawyers will now initiate criminal proceedings of cheating against Pawan Verma.

“Media reports suggest about certain proceedings at Moradabad by one Pawan Verma. I wish to inform one and all that this is avv old matter which was years back in which the said Pawan Verma had signed a settlement deed and received the entire agreed amount,” Ameesha wrote.

She added, “Despite this it seems he has lodged proceedings making false allegations. My lawyers are initiating appropriate criminal proceedings of cheating against this person to expose his lies while I prefer to focus on my work and ignore people who choose to make a public spectacle for gaining attention on false pretexts.”