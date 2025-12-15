Amid Dhurandhar success, Ranveer Singh shares cryptic note, says ‘kismat waqt aane par badalti hai’; talks about ‘nazar’

Actor Ranveer Singh has shared a cryptic note after his latest film, Dhurandhar, became a blockbuster in India. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, Ranveer shared a note as he spoke about fate, evil eye and patience. Ranveer Singh's film is inspired by real-life events, ranging from the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.(PTI)

Ranveer Singh's cryptic note after Dhurandhar's success

The actor wrote, "Kismat ki ek bohut khoobsurat aadat hai, ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai... Lekin filhal... Nazar. aur sabr (Fate has a very beautiful habit, that it changes with time..but for now..evil eye and patience)." Dhurandhar has so far earned over ₹350 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk.com.

Dhurandhar has been continuing its record-breaking run at the box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on its second Saturday, the film broke previous second-Saturday records and cemented its place among the industry's biggest hits.

In a post shared on X, he wrote, "HISTORIC, ONCE AGAIN... DHURANDHAR OVERTAKES *ALL* FILMS ON *SECOND SATURDAY* - SETS A NEW BENCHMARK... #Dhurandhar is now competing head-on with the biggest blockbusters of #Hindi cinema. Yes, you read that right - the *second Saturday* collections of #Dhurandhar are the HIGHEST EVER in the HISTORY of #Hindi cinema. Take a look at the *Top 10* films with the biggest *second Saturday* collections... #Dhurandhar: ₹ 53.70 cr #Pushpa2 #Hindi: ₹ 46.50 cr #Chhaava: ₹ 44.10 cr #Stree2: ₹ 33.80 cr #Animal: ₹ 32.47 cr #Gadar2: ₹ 31.07 cr #Jawan: ₹ 30.10 cr #Saiyaara: ₹ 27 cr #Baahubali2 #Hindi: ₹ 26.50 cr #TheKashmirFiles: ₹ 24.80 cr."

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar follows the story of an Indian spy named Hamza who infiltrates Pakistan to join gangster Rehman Dakait's gang. The film is inspired by real-life events, ranging from the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, offering audiences an insight into the India-Pakistan conflict.

Besides Ranveer, the film also features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles. The second part of the film is set to release in theatres next year, on March 19.