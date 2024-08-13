Amid divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan shares memory from Paris Olympics; disables comments

Notes from Paris Olympics

The actor on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a sneak peek into his experience at the Paris Olympics 2024, sharing that witnessing javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in action was “the icing on the cake”.

He posted a video to share a glimpse into his trip, with the footage including photographs of him holding the Indian flag at the stadium, hugging Neeraj Chopra after his winning throw, and some special shots of the Eiffel Tower, and main highlights from the sporting event.

Sharing the video, Abhishek wrote, “It was amazing to get to witness the #parisolympics2024 with my friends from #Omega. We’ve worked together for about 18 years and their attention to detail and timekeeping has always awed me”.

“The energy in the entire city was palpable and especially in the stadiums. And then to have the honour of seeing our very own @neeraj____chopra was the icing on the cake. Seeing our beloved tricolour in the stadium was a moment of such pride!!! Felt like.…Paradise,” he added.

However, what caught everyone’s attention is that the actor has disabled the comment section of this post, which seemed to be a way to avoid the rumours around his personal life, and absence of Aishwarya from the event.

What we know about the buzz

Abhishek and Aishwarya sparked divorce rumours when they arrived separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's glamorous wedding in Mumbai on July 12. They even posed separately, fueling speculation about their marriage.

While Abhishek made a grand entrance with his family, including father Amitabh Bachchan, mother Jaya Bachchan, sister Shweta Bachchan, and niece and nephew Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, Aishwarya arrived with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Last month, Abhishek liked an Instagram post about divorce, which read, "When love stops being easy”. The post discussed the challenges of coping with separation after decades of togetherness. That added to the whole buzz, which was followed by Aishwarya vacay in New York without her husband. Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007. They share a daughter Aaradhya together. She was born in 2011.