Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan pose with airport staff in unseen pic from recent holiday sans Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya, Aaradhya pose with staff at the airport

The actor and Aaradhya left for the US in mid-July and now a photo of Aishwarya posing with her daughter and the staff at Mumbai airport has be shared on Instagram by Adani Lounge.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were all smiles in the group selfie with the airport staff. The photo was shared with the caption, “We’re thrilled to have Aishwarya Rai and her daughter grace the Adani Lounge. Thanks for making our day brighter! Looking forward to seeing you again soon!”

Aishwarya Rai's holiday pic from New York

Earlier in July, a budding actor from the US gushed about meeting her 'idol' Aishwarya twice during her trips to the US, years apart. She said she spoke to Aishwarya about the impact she's had on her life. A US-based actor named Jeree Reyna took to Instagram to share two pictures with Aishwarya – a recent one from their meeting in New York, and a throwback of them from years ago.

In her caption, Jeree praised the actor for her kindness, and recalled their earlier meeting. She wrote, “Meeting your idol twice in one lifetime deserves a spot on the grid... swipe to see me at my most unhinged... Aish (Aishwarya), thank you for always being so kind to me. You listened so intently as I told you about the impact you’ve had in my life. it was always my dream to thank you for it. I wish you all the happiness and joy in this world.”