Aishwarya Rai looks stunning in new pic from New York; poses with budding actor: 'Thank you for being so kind'
A budding actor from the US gushed about meeting her 'idol' Aishwarya Rai twice. She said she spoke to Aishwarya about the impact she's had on her life.
Earlier this month, actor Aishwarya Rai made a grand entry at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony. She arrived with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya's pictures with US reality TV star Kim Kardashian from the Ambani wedding grabbed eyeballs. Soon after, the actor and Aaradhya left for the US and now a picture of Aishwarya, seemingly from New York, has surfaced online. Also read | Kim Kardashian can't get enough of Aishwarya Rai: Check out all their photos together from Ambani wedding in Mumbai
Aishwarya Rai's pic from US
A US-based actor named Jeree Reyna took to Instagram on Tuesday to share two pictures with Aishwarya – a recent one from their meeting in New York, and a throwback of them from years ago. Aishwarya wore a red and black outfit in the new selfie.
In her caption, Jeree praised the actor for her kindness, and recalled their earlier meeting. She wrote, “Meeting your idol twice in one lifetime deserves a spot on the grid... swipe to see me at my most unhinged... Aish (Aishwarya), thank you for always being so kind to me. You listened so intently as I told you about the impact you’ve had in my life. it was always my dream to thank you for it. I wish you all the happiness and joy in this world.”
Fans react to the post
An Instagram user commented on Jeree's post, "The fact she’s in NY (New York) and you casually meet her… I got all teary eyed seeing your pic. Congrats on reuniting with her!! I remember the 1st time you met her, and now look at you, looking like besties. Soooo happy for you!!!" Another wanted to know more details, asking, "What’s the occasion? Which event did you guys meet at? Just curious..."
A comment also read, "I've heard she (Aishwarya) is really nice and sweet in person." Someone wrote, "So iconic... love love love! Life will always bring you more joy Jeree, because it’s all your good karma giving back always." A fan also commented, "You are so lucky."
