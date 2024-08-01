Aishwarya Rai holds Aaradhya Bachchan close as they return to Mumbai from New York. Watch

The airport outing

The actor was spotted at Mumbai airport during early morning hours on Thursday. The video of the actor landing in the city with her daughter was shared on Instagram by a Mumbai-based photographer.

In the video, both of them are seen wearing comfortable and casual outfits for the airport outing. Aishwarya was seen in an all-black outfit, pairing it with a long black coat over matching pants. She completed her look with a dash of red lipstick, keeping her hair loose and flowing.

Meanwhile, Aaradhya was seen in a comfortable purple sweatshirt which she paired with black pants and white sneakers. She carried a black sling back too. Aishwarya was seen holding her daughter close protectively. Greeted by the paparazzi in Mumbai, the mother-daughter duo smiled for the cameras as they made their way to their vehicle. They seemed unbothered by all the rumours around marital discord. Aishwarya also thanked the paparazzi before getting into her car.

Aishwarya in New York

The actor was in New York for a vacation with her daughter. Recently, a US-based actor named Jeree Reyna took to Instagram to post two pictures with Aishwarya. One picture was from her recent meeting in New York, and another was a throwback.

In her caption, Jeree wrote, “Meeting your idol twice in one lifetime deserves a spot on the grid... swipe to see me at my most unhinged... Aish (Aishwarya), thank you for always being so kind to me. You listened so intently as I told you about the impact you’ve had in my life. it was always my dream to thank you for it. I wish you all the happiness and joy in this world.”

The buzz

Her outing drew attention because it followed her separate appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding on July 12. Abhishek attended the event with his parents, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, and his sister Shweta Bachchan’s family, while Aishwarya arrived separately with Aaradhya.

Aishwarya had also made a solo appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13. However, neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has made any public comments regarding the speculations.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2.