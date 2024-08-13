Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as he returns to host Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, promises to put in double effort. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan had bid an emotional farewell to popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati last year. However, thanks to popular demand, the megastar returns to host KBC. The 16th season premiered on Monday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan remembers 'most beautiful mother of all time' Teji Bachchan on her birth anniversary) Amitabh Bachchan returns to host Kaun Banega Crorepati 16

Amitabh's emotional welcome

As Amitabh raced to the KBC set as is the ritual at the start of the episode, the studio crowd couldn't help but give a thunderous applause to the legendary actor-host. Amitabh then took his seat and commenced his welcome address in Hindi, looking into the camera. He said, “Today marks the start of a new season. But I'm a little short of words today. And that's because no word has the capacity to convey the gratitude for your love."

“I can't come up with the words to thank you for your prayers which gave a new life to Kaun Banega Crorepati, which illuminated this stage again, and which reunited a family and allowed me to be present among you. I salute this country's people for the resurrection, rebuilding, and rebirth of KBC (greets the camera with a namaste). This stage is yours, this game is yours, and this season is only yours. To respect your love, I'll be present before you with twice the effort. And I believe you'll keep reassuring me by holding my hand,” Amitabh added, as the studio crowd clapped, smiled, and got teary-eyed.

About KBC 16

The first episode of KBC 16 saw contestant Utkarsh Baxi win the fastest fingers first round to reach the hot seat. He went on to play till the ₹25,00,000 stage, but since he failed to answer the high-stakes question, he went home with just ₹3,20,000 prize money. Amitabh was also seen turning around his chair to pull the leg of the studio crowd who sit behind him and claimed they always complain that he never faces them.

One of the new changes in the quiz show this season is 'Dugnaastra', through which the amount won by the contestant would be doubled after they correctly answer the 'super sawaal'. The catch is that the contestant would have no options to choose the right answer from.

Amitabh has hosted KBC since its inaugural season in 2000, except the third chapter in 2007, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. He will next be seen in the films Section 84 and Vettaiyan.