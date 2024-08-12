Amitabh Bachchan remembers 'most beautiful mother of all time' Teji Bachchan on her birth anniversary

Teji Bachchan was born on August 12, 1914 and died on December 21, 2007. The social activist was the wife of Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and mother of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. On his mother's 110th birth anniversary, Amitabh took to his blog on Tumblr and penned a heartfelt note for the late Teji. Also read: When Amitabh Bachchan dedicated iconic Deewaar monologue to mother Teji Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan with his later mother Teji Bachchan. (File Photo)

Amitabh's emotional blog post for mom

He gushed about 'her strength, her warmth, her sense of etiquette and aesthetics'. He also called Teji 'the most beautiful mother of all time'. The veteran actor wrote, "A day tomorrow of remembrance to the most beautiful mother of all time... August 12... her strength, her warmth, her sense of etiquette and aesthetics... but most importantly her faith and love of all things bright and beautiful for us all... there is no need to say anymore..."

When Amitabh remembered mom's last moments

In December 2022, on her death anniversary, Amitabh talked in detail about Teji's last moments as doctors tried to revive her in the hospital. Amitabh wrote, “She slipped away as elegantly and quietly as was her temperament this morning as I watched the doctors struggle to revive her delicate heart, time and again…"

He added, "Pumping here delicate frame in vigorous pushes to get her to live again... and again... and again. We stood... holding hands all of us near and dear... the nieces and the children in tears... until... I spoke up... leave it doc (doctor)... leave her... she wishes to go... stop... do not make any more efforts... each effort was painful for her system and painful for us to stand there and witness... each time that ‘straight line’ would appear... and then shift to the graphic responses of the physical pumping.”

Latest film

On the film front, Amitabh was last seen on the big screen in Kalki 2898 AD, which also featured Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is the first installment of the Kalki Cinematic Universe and draws inspiration from Hindu scriptures and mythology.

Based in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD, the film traces the journey of a group of people striving to save the unborn child of lab subject SUM-80, named Kalki.