Amid late night tweeting, fan tells Dharmendra to go to bed, here's what he said

Dharmendra revealed that his sleep is often elusive. The veteran actor tweeted about it when a fan reminded him that he must not stay up late. The fan was responding to a tweet in which the actor shared a "badly edited" clip from one of his songs.

A fan wrote to Dharmendra, "Itni raat ko jaagna sehat ke liye theek nahi hai sir (It is not good for health to stay up so late)." He was responding to a midnight post that Dharmendra had made.

Dharmendra responded to the fan with, "Neend ke bhi….apne hi nakhare hote hain . Akshay, kabhi kabhi bardasht karne padte hai ….. ab so jaoonga. (Sleep has its own ways and we need to bear with those. I will go to sleep now)."

Neend ke bhi….apne hi nakhare hote hain . Akshay, kabhi kabhi bardasht karne padte hai ….. ab so jaoonga. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 4, 2022

The fan was responding to Dharmendra's tweet in which he shared one of his songs Mai Nigaahein Tere Chehre Se Hatau Kaise from his 1964 film Aap Ki Parchhaiyan. The actor wrote, "Nalini ji , you are blessed your loving kids know what is good for them .. Thanks, for this clip . A well written song by Raja Mehndi Ali khan and very well composed by Madan Mohan……but badly edited. Being a new comer, I tried to justify."

pic.twitter.com/2MliFv66mU Nalini ji , you are blessed 🙏 your loving kids know what is good for them .. Thanks, for this clip . A well written song by Raja Mehndi Ali khan and very well composed by Madan Mohan……but badly edited. Being a new comer, I tried to justify……. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 4, 2022

Dharmendra will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie is being directed by Karan Johar and stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18, it is scheduled to release in 2022.

Last year, Dharmendra had announced that he will soon be seen in Apne 2 with his two sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, along with his grandson, Karan. Dharmendra was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se in 2018 that also featured Sunny and Bobby.

