Amid love for Ahaan, Chunky Panday shares cheeky post on ‘Pandays coming out of syllabus in world of Khans and Kapoors'

No one is prouder than your family when you finally get successful in life. No one is more prideful either. On Saturday, soaking in the success of his nephew Ahaan Panday's debut vehicle, Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, Chunky Panday reshared a rather cheeky post, seemingly throwing shade at the Khans and the Kapoors, who are also his friends. Chunky Panday is feeling proud of his daughter Ananya and nephew Ahaan Panday.

Cheeky Chacha Chunky

Ahaan's first movie released on Friday and collected a massive ₹21 crore, a figure any debutant would be envious of, star kid or otherwise. The young actor is also earning praise for his performance in the movie. Naturally, Chunky was excited to flex the love his nephew is getting.

Bollywood trade expert Joginder Tuteja posted a picture of Chunky, his daughter Ananya and Ahaan and wrote, “In the world of Kapoors and Khans, Pandeys came out of syllabus. And I am not joooooking!!!!!” Chunky posted happy and heart emojis in the comments section and reposted the same on his Instagram Stories.

How the did internet react?

Reddit noticed this too and called Panday senior cheeky for it. Most agreed with the idea. “I mean pandeys indeed came out of syllabus no one could've predict that Chunky pandey's daughter will have better career than SRK's daughter and Chunky pandey's nephew will have better first movie than Amitabh's grandson!”

Another wrote, “These nepo’s should take out each other. That is the drama I am here for.”

“Aamir khan’s son, bachhan grandson, Saif’s son etc . So many big nepos , it’s low-key funny that chikki panday son beat them all like who even cares for pandey family otherwise , they’re probably like D tier stars in the industry,” commented another.

Others defended 'nepobabies' too, “Not defending suhana but she is yet to have a theatrical release vs ananya who has done a lot more. There is no comparison yet.”

“Pandey's did came out of syllabus . Even the one who is not in acting profession, alana managed to made her way through YouTube . I had no idea of ahaan acting debut till poster came out,” said another. Alanna is Ahaan's sister and a successful YouTube star herself.

About Saiyaara

The romantic drama, helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF has garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences. It also stars Aneet Padda, who has acted in the web series Big Girls Don't Cr yand the Kajol-starrer film Salaam Venky.

The film released in theatres on Friday.